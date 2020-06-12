Champions League restart: Lisbon could host condensed final stages | Football News







Lisbon looks the favourite to host the final stages of the 2019/20 Champions League.

The Portuguese capital is understood to be in contention to stage a condensed version of the tournament from the last eight onwards, with all ties to be played as single legs as UEFA seeks a remedy for completing the competition amid the travel chaos due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How the four outstanding last-16 matches should be completed remains available to discussion. Manchester City were due to play a second-leg match against Real Madrid on March 17 at the Etihad Stadium, leading 2-1 from the first leg in Spain. Chelsea are 3-0 down from your home first leg of their tie against Bayern Munich.

It might be that an agreement is reached for these outstanding matches to also be included with the fixture list for Lisbon, which seems set to dominate from Istanbul as the venue for the final.

Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz includes a capacity of 65,000

The Portuguese city boasts two major stadiums in close proximity to one another – the Estadio da Luz and the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Istanbul may be compensated with the best to stage a future Champions League final, if the UEFA executive committee does decide Lisbon is the best option for this summer when it meets on June 17. The final could happen on Sunday, August 23, with all the games condensed in to 10 days.

As things stand all the matches would be nowadays, but if the Portuguese government were to alter its guidance with time for ticketing to be organised then there is the chance of some supporters to be able to attend.

A city in Germany – possibly Frankfurt or Dusseldorf – could play host to the final stages of the Europa League.

The Women’s Champions League may follow a similar pattern, with reports in Spain suggesting the final games could be split between your Basque cities of Bilbao and San Sebastian.

UEFA is understood to be targeting a mid-October start for the group stages of the 2020-21 Champions League, traditionally whenever you would are expectant of matchday three to start.

But how it reaches that point – and when the qualifying rounds take place – is an exceptionally complex problem to solve with many leagues likely to be ongoing if the preliminaries usually are scheduled.

There are big decisions to be produced on international football too.

The match schedule and host venues for Euro 2020 are set to be finalised, with every indication being that the 12 original host cities it’s still able to fulfil their commitments in summer 2021.

The play-offs for that tournament are intended to be played before Christmas, possibly in one of the international break ‘triple-headers’ in October or November.

Sitting along with those matches will be the 2020-21 Nations League, which had originally been scheduled to be played over the September, October and November international breaks.

It is understood UEFA remains fully committed to your competition, which proved a big hit in its inaugural run in 2018-19.

UEFA is also likely to announce guidelines to restrict the frequency of heading in youth football. In England, Northern Ireland and Scotland new guidance advises against players aged 11 or under heading the ball in training.

The guidance was issued to mitigate against any potential health problems that may be related to heading the ball.

A study from the University of Glasgow published last year unearthed that footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to die of neurodegenerative disease than age-matched folks from the general populace, but didn’t establish the reason for that increased risk.

Sky Sports News has contacted UEFA, which has up to now declined to comment.