Champions League qualifiers round-up: AZ Alkmaar survive scare to progress | Football News

By
Jasyson
-

Cluj lose 6-5 on charges to Dinamo Zagreb after 2-2 draw; Young Boys progress

Last Updated: 26/08/20 11:17 pm

AZ Alkmaar commemorate their triumph in the Champions League 3rd certifying round

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar required an equaliser in the 5th minute of stoppage-time to survive versus Czech side Plzen prior to winning 3-1 after extra-time.

Plzen led through David Limbersky’s 78th-minute objective however Teun Koopmeiners levelled from the charge area at the death. Albert Gudmundsson put the hosts in front 8 minutes into extra-time prior to Koopmeiners sealed triumph.

The night’s most remarkable tie remained in Cluj where the Romanians lost 6-5 on charges to Dinamo Zagreb after the groups were locked at 2-2 after extra-time. Gabriel Debeljuh’s stoppage-time objective for Cluj had actually taken it into the extra duration.

Cluj - who knocked out Celtic last year - suffered a shootout defeat

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR