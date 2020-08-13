Champions League: Messi meets Lewandowski as Barcelona faces Bayern Munich

German champ Bayern Munich is set to encounter Barcelona in the standout match of this season’s quarterfinals in a video game that will likewise see 2 of Europe’s most respected gamers come head to head.

On the one hand, there is Lionel Messi There is absolutely nothing delegated be stated about Barcelona’s mercurial magician who scored yet another terrific solo objective in his side’s 3-1 success over Napoli in the previous round.

But, probably, there has actually been no much better gamer in world football this season than Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski.

The 31- year-old striker has actually scored 13 objectives in simply 7 matches in this season’s competitors, tape-recording among the most remarkable objectives to minute ratio in the competition’s remarkable history (an objective every 47 minutes).

The Poland global is likewise simply 4 objectives behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 17 objectives in a single Champions League project and, provided his type, is most likely to come close if Bayern can advance much deeper into the draw– and you would not put that past this existing group. The Bundesliga club has actually won 18 succeeding matches throughout all competitors, bulldozing past Chelsea 7-1 on aggregate in the last 16, and has its eyes set on a treble this season– having currently declared the league and domestic cup. “Naturally Barcelona have adequate quality to produce the very best …

Read The Full Article