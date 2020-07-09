Champions League last-16 ties to take place at home stadiums | Football News





Manchester City will take on Real Madrid at the Etihad in August

Manchester City will face Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium because of their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie in August, after UEFA announced the matches will be played at home teams’ stadiums.

UEFA has also given the green light for Chelsea’s second-leg with Bayern Munich to take place at the German champions’ Allianz Arena, with Chelsea trailing adhering to a 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge in February.

European football’s governing human body were considering moving the residual last-16 Champions League matches to Portugal, where you will see a 12-day tournament you start with the quarter-finals on August 12.

UEFA said the decision to play last-16 matches at home stadia applies where clubs are “currently playing the remaining matches of their domestic leagues in their own stadiums and that travelling is possible without restrictions for the visiting clubs”. Barcelona and Juventus will also be allowed to host the second leg of their last-16 matches.

UEFA confirmed on Thursday it had clearance from public authorities in Spain, Germany, Italy and England to allow the teams play at home on August 7 and 8.

The UEFA Executive Committee also announced that all remaining last-16 matches will take place at the home grounds in the Europa League.

Manchester United beat LASK 5-0 in their 1st leg within Austria

It indicates Manchester United and Wolves will both perform their 2nd legs at home towards LASK plus Olympiakos correspondingly on August 5 or 6.

United maintain a 5-0 first-leg guide, while Wolves have an good thing about an aside goal adhering to their 1-1 draw in Greece in March.

Rangers will go to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen inside their second lower-leg with a 3-1 deficit.

Champions League and Europa League mini-tournaments

Starting about August 12, the Champions League quarter-finals will be enjoyed on several straight times in single-leg knockout video games at typically the home stadiums of Benfica plus Sporting Lisbon.

The semi-finals are on August 18 plus 19, and Benfica’s Stadium of Light hosts the last on August 23.

The quarter-finals and semi-finals pairings is going to be drawn about Friday at UEFA head office.

Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have advanced to the last 8-10.

The final has been postponed coming from May 30 at typically the Ataturk Olympic Stadium within Istanbul. It will sponsor the 2021 final rather.

The Europa League’s last-16 2nd legs will certainly take place on August 5 plus 6, together with Inter Milan vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma being decreased to just one knockout video game as their 1st legs had been also postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The quarter-finals will be scheduled regarding August 10 plus 11 in Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen. The semi-finals are on August 16 and 17.

The last is Friday, August 21 in Cologne, replacing typically the postponed May 27 ultimate in Gdansk, Poland.