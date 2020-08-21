Champions League final: Paris Saint-Germain looks to upset European football’s established order with win over Bayern Munich

How do you stop Robert Lewandowski– or “LewanGOALski,” as Thomas Mueller referred to him when breaking his finest papa joke– and Serge Gnabry? How do you stop Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria?

They are concerns that no group in the Champions League has actually discovered a response to up until now this season.

Polish striker Lewandowski is having among the best specific seasons in the competitors’s history and sits simply 2 objectives behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s record haul of 17 in a single project.

Alongside him is Gnabry, who has actually established from Arsenal and West Brom castaway into among the finest assaulting skills inEurope The duo are now the most respected in a single season in Champions League history.

Two more objectives for Gnabry and another for Lewandowski in the 3-0 semifinal win over Lyon took their combined overall to 24 for this season’s competitors, exceeding the previous record of 23 set by Real Madrid set Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in 2013-14. READ: Why it’s now or never in Neymar’s quest for European glory READ: Paris Saint-Germain reaches first ever Champions League final with demolition of RB Leipzig For all of Bayern’s domestic supremacy in Germany– it has actually now won 8 successive Bundesliga titles– success in Europe has actually been difficult to come over given that its last Champions League …

Read The Full Article