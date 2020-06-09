Champions League final: Madrid’s mayor says Spanish capital in talks to host event | Football News





The Champions League last was scheduled to be performed in Istanbul, earlier than the coronavirus outbreak

Madrid’s mayor has stated the Spanish capital is in talks about internet hosting this yr’s Champions League last if organisers resolve to transfer it from Istanbul due to the coronavirus pandemic.

European soccer’s largest sport was scheduled to be performed at Istanbul’s Ataturk Stadium on May 30 till the competitors was postponed on the last-16 stage in March due to the virus outbreak.

“I know arrangements are being made, and I want to declare the city hall’s absolute support for this Champions League final being held in Madrid,” Tuesday’s Marca newspaper quoted the town’s mayor Jose Luis Martinez as telling community 13television.

No official announcement has been made about whether or not the re-arranged last will happen in Istanbul. A New York Times report final month stated the showpiece event is not going to be held in the Turkish metropolis and different venues had been being thought-about.

UEFA, which declined to touch upon Almeida’s remarks, stated {that a} working group had been arrange and “a variety of options” had been being checked out, including that an Executive Committee assembly on June 17 would supply extra readability.

The last is probably going to be held with out spectators, as has been the case in the most important European leagues such because the Bundesliga, which returned final month.

Spain is among the many worst affected nations by the coronavirus pandemic, recording greater than 27,000 deaths. Madrid had the nation’s highest variety of deaths and infections.

But with the an infection charge falling considerably, regular life is slowly resuming in Spain.

“We have the adequate safety conditions, we have the infrastructure and public services to hold it and it would send a message to the world that despite all the drama we have lived, Madrid isn’t giving up and is on the rise again,” Almeida stated.