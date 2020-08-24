Champions League final: 148 arrested as fans clash with riot police in Paris after PSG’s defeat

The arrests were produced “damage, violence or throwing projectiles,” Paris police stated Monday, including that more than 400 individuals were provided with a charge for stopping working to use a mask.
Images on social networks program police in riot equipment shooting teargas to distribute PSG fans, while other videos reveal an automobile on fire and the group’s advocates tossing fireworks atpolice
Fans likewise clashed with police outdoors PSG’s Parc des Princes arena after the group’s 1-0 defeat.
PSG was appearing in its very first Champions League last in Lisbon on Sunday, however Kingsley Coman’s second-half header suggests the French champ’s await European Cup flatware goes on.
Victory handed Bayern its 6th European Cup title and initially because 2013.
On Sunday night, France’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin thanked police for apprehending “violent groups” and “troublemakers” in Paris.
Meanwhile, deputy mayor of Paris Nicolas Nordman stated the violence was “intolerable.”
He included: “The wrongdoers have absolutely nothing to do with the love of football, with PSG,with Paris They need to be condemned. Thanks to the police and firemens who stepped in all …