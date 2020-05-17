Champions League, Europa League to be finished by August, says president Aleksander Ceferin | Football News





The Champions League and Europa League are but to full their round-of-16 matches

UEFA is planning to full the Champions League and Europa League seasons by August, says president Aleksander Ceferin.

The majority of European league seasons have been suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic however a number of leagues have introduced plans for a restart within the coming weeks.

Premier League golf equipment will vote on Monday over plans for a phased returning to coaching, in small teams and with social distancing measures in place.

The French and Dutch top-flight campaigns have been cancelled however the Bundesliga restarted in Germany on Saturday, and Ceferin expects a minimum of 80 per cent of nationwide leagues to end their seasons.

“We have an idea but we have to wait for the executive committee of UEFA to confirm the dates. I can say that the European season will be finished, if everything is as it is now, in August,” Ceferin advised beIN Sports.

“As issues look now, I’m certain that we will end the European season and this implies UEFA competitors.

“I think the majority of leagues will finish the season. The ones who will not, it’s their decision. But they will still have to play qualifiers if they want to participate in the European UEFA competition.”

Both the Champions League and Europa League are but to full their last-16 matches.

Ligue 1 golf equipment, similar to Paris St Germain, have to play their European ties exterior of France

Paris Saint-Germain, who have been declared Ligue 1 champions, might play their Champions League video games overseas after the French authorities mentioned skilled sports activities wouldn’t be allowed to return earlier than September.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon will have to organise [matches] in France,” Ceferin added. “If this isn’t potential, [they] may have to organise it at a impartial floor.

“If you cannot play in your country, then you have to organise it at a neutral ground. I don’t see the reason why French authorities would not allow them to organise a match without spectators, but let’s see. It’s out of my power.”