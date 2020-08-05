Champions League & Europa League on UK & US TV: Which channels will knockout games be on?

August marks the return of the UEFA competitors’ knockout rounds and here’s all the info on how to view the games on tv

Champions League and Europa League action will resume this month after both competitions were suspended in March following the break out of the coronavirus.

After almost 4 months of suspension, the knockout phases of both 2019-20 competitors will start once again imminently – though not without some considerable modifications.

Goal has whatever you require to learn about how to view this year’s UCL and UEL matches on tv, when the games will happen and more.

Explained: Champions League 2020 competition

Champions League round of 16 Champions League quarter-finals Champions League semi-finals Champions League last Europa League round of 16 Europa League quarter-finals Europa League semi-finals Europa League last

Champions League round of 16

Manchester City head into their round of 16 component versus Real Madrid with a narrow 2-1 lead, while Juventus path Lyon 1-0.

Chelsea will effort to reverse a 3-0 deficit when they take on versus Bayern Munich, and Barcelona and Napoli will fight it out following a 1-1 stalemate in the very first leg.