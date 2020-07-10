Champions League draw: European giants discover their fate

Football across the world was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and for some time it looked as if the rest of the current season may not be played at all.
However, the game has been gradually returning and European football’s biggest teams discovered their fate for this season’s Champions League knockout stages in Friday’s draw.
The first quarterfinal sees the last-16 winner of Real Madrid and Manchester City accept the victor of Lyon and Juventus and the next offers a clash of differing styles, as RB Leipzig takes on Atletico Madrid, who knocked out holder Liverpool.
The winners of the ties between Napoli and Barcelona and Chelsea and Bayern Munich will face off in the 3rd quarterfinal, and Champions League newcomer Atalanta will face Paris Saint-Germain.
Following the football season’s postponement, the Champions League’s final stages will reunite in a slightly altered format.
The 2nd legs of the round of 16 fixtures between Manchester City and Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, Juventus and Lyon and Barcelona and Napoli still have to be played at the teams’ respective stadiums August 7-8.
However, from the quarterfinals onwards, the ties will be contested over only 1 leg and all matches will be played in Lisbon, Portugal from August 12.
Quarterfinal draw in full
- 1. Real Madrid or Manchester City vs. Lyon or Juventus
- 2. RB Leipzig vs. Atletico Madrid
- 3. Napoli or Barcelona vs. Chelsea or Bayern Munich
- 4. Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Semifinal draw
- Winner of quarterfinal one vs. winner of quarterfinal three
- Winner of quarterfinal two vs. winner of quarterfinal four