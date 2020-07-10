Champions League draw: European giants discover their fate

Football across the world was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and for some time it looked as if the rest of the current season may not be played at all.

However, the game has been gradually returning and European football’s biggest teams discovered their fate for this season’s Champions League knockout stages in Friday’s draw.

The first quarterfinal sees the last-16 winner of Real Madrid and Manchester City accept the victor of Lyon and Juventus and the next offers a clash of differing styles, as RB Leipzig takes on Atletico Madrid, who knocked out holder Liverpool.

The winners of the ties between Napoli and Barcelona and Chelsea and Bayern Munich will face off in the 3rd quarterfinal, and Champions League newcomer Atalanta will face Paris Saint-Germain.