Champions Cup could be expanded to 24 teams next season under new EPCR proposals | Rugby Union News





The Champions Cup could be opposed by 24 teams next season

European Rugby’s regulating body claims it is thinking about an expanded 24- club Champions Cup next season and also have actually mooted October as a feasible day for the last of this season’s competitors.

This existing project was postponed at the quarter-final phase after the coronavirus pandemic saw play stopped throughout the continent.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) claimed on Thursday it is thinking about numerous styles one-off styles for next season’s competitors, with a decreased duration likely as an outcome of the recurring suspension.

Saracens are the ruling Champions Cup owners

An ECPR declaration checked out: “Ongoing conversations with EPCR’s organization and also union investors concerning new styles have actually consisted of the opportunity of a 24- club Heineken Champions Cup with 8 agents from each of Europe’s leading organization competitors, repeated 8 weekend breaks.

“If adopted, any new format would apply to next season’s tournament only on an exceptional basis.”

Saracens, Exeter and also Northampton had actually gotten to the quarter-final phases of the 2019-20 event and also had actually scheduled to play their last-eight components at the start of April.

The ECPR claimed it wishes the 2020 finals “could be staged on October 16 and 17”, suggesting a resumption of the event either previously that month or in September.

“In the meantime, EPCR remains committed to making every effort to conclude the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season subject to official advice and with the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, supporters and the wider rugby community in mind,” the declaration included.

England’s Rugby Football Union claimed on Wednesday it will certainly “consider plans” for gamers in the Premiership to start specific training sessions with social distancing in position.

However, the regulating body likewise claimed there is still “significant work to do” prior to such a return can be approved.