The fight for the championship in England is nearing its end. “From the beginning of the season, the fight for the first place in the Premier League was formed between two teams.” Manchester City և Liverpool in recent years are fighting uncompromisingly not only in the domestic championship, but also in the European arena. These two teams are currently considered one of the best football clubs on the planet and are one of the main favorites in this Champions League.

It is noteworthy that “Manchester City” and “Liverpool” are fighting on all three fronts: in the Premier League, in the English Cup, in the Champions League. It should be noted that this season Liverpool has won the English League Cup, if it succeeds in other tournaments, it will win four titles at once this season.

At the moment, the leader in the tournament table is City, but it is only one point ahead of the Merseyside club. Taking into account the rather successful competitions of the two teams, we can say that this match is not a confrontation of 6 points, but a championship game. If the citizens will benefit from the victory or the draw, then Liverpool only needs a victory like air and water. One can assume that the rest of the championship matches will not be mistaken for these grand clubs, everything will be decided in the Etihad.

Only a few months ago, the Manchester club was significantly ahead of the teams pursuing it. Most of the football specialists predicted City’s confident victory in the championship, but Pep Guardiola’s team made mistakes recently, ավ Liverpool came so close that one game can change the leader. Liverpool has gained momentum this year, winning ten games in a row in the Premier League. The last time the Merseyside Grand Prix did not win the English Championship was on January 2, in a match with Chelsea, where a draw was registered.

Liverpool հաջող City are successful in the European Cup. The quarter-final games of the Champions League are in progress. Atletico Madrid has won the Manchester club. Despite the professional defensive game of Simeone’s team, City was able to gain an advantage in the first match with the lowest score, the chances are high that the city will reach the semifinals. And the team led by Jürgen Klopp did not have serious problems in Lisbon. Under Benfica, the Merseysiders won 1-3, practically securing a place in the semifinals.

Speaking about the European Cups, it should be stated that both teams may be tired. The English football schedule is already full, and the Champions League can have an impact on the players’ physical fitness. But all this will not prevent us from enjoying one of the most intriguing confrontations of the season, as both teams understand that the issue of the championship will be decided in this match.

It is noteworthy that the head coaches of the two teams have quite good relations with each other. Before the game, Jurgen Klopp considered his Catalan colleague the best coach in the world. Both of them are quite modest, professional coaches, it will be quite interesting to follow their confrontation with the participation of their students.

The match will take place on April 10 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester. Regardless of the outcome of the confrontation, we will witness an intriguing meeting.

LON KIRAKOSYAN