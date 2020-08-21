champagne-makers gather pandemic harvest By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Champagne grape harvest starts in France’s champagne area



2/5

By Elizabeth Pineau and Noemie Olive

BETHON, France (Reuters) – Winemakers in France’s Champagne area are today collecting a bumper grape harvest, however there is a bitter aftertaste: the depression in need for bubbly brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic implies a few of the harvest will go to waste.

“We make the wine of happiness, and when people are sad, like during the lockdown, sales of champagne tend to collapse,” stated Vincent Leglantier, a 34-year-old white wine grower in Bethon, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Paris.

At the Brun de Neuville vineyard cumulative, to which Leglantier belongs, groups of pickers in baseball caps worked their method along rows of vines, gathering grapes by hand. Most are migrant employees from eastern Europe who come every harvest season.

But this year is various. Sales are dramatically down since wedding events and celebrations– chauffeurs of need for champagne– are being cancelled around the globe.

In reaction, French champagne manufacturers chose this month to put a cap on the quantity of grapes they send out for processing into white wine.

They took the choice since an excess of the beverage in cellars and on wholesalers’ racks would drive down costs …