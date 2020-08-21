Champagne industry grapples with virus hangover as demand slumps

Despite the promise of an excellent vintage, champagne producers and the luxury groups that own the biggest brands have decided you can have too much of a good thing.

Following weeks of fraught negotiations, the industry cartel of growers and producers — the champagne equivalent of Opec — this week agreed in the French town of Epernay to a sharp cut to the annual grape harvest after a withering of global demand.

“Champagne is synonymous with partying,” said David Faivre, a third-generation champagne maker in the village of Belval-sous-Châtillon. “And the whole world isn’t doing that right now.”

Sales of champagne, one of France’s biggest exports, collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic as bars and restaurants closed to customers and celebrations were put on hold. Worldwide sales this year are expected to fall by a third to 200m bottles, with a value of about €3.3bn compared with a record €5bn in 2019.

LVMH, whose brands include Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon and Veuve Clicquot, said champagne sales were down 30 per cent in the first half of this year, a period that included Covid-19 lockdowns in France and all of its biggest markets.

Champagne — the region and the wine — faced challenges even before the pandemic spread across the globe earlier this…