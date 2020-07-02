Champ can play under tour’s latest coronavirus policy change

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ricky Elliott, the caddie for Brooks Koepka, tested positive before the Travelers Championship a week ago in Connecticut, and then had a negative test.

The tour said after a few asymptomatic positive tests that have been followed by a poor test, it consulted with the CDC and is moving to a test-based model, allowing players or caddies to go back if they have two negative tests at the very least 24 hours apart. Previously, the tour relied on time-based protocols that required those who test positive to self-isolate for at least 10 days.

Champ tested positive on June 23 and withdrew from the Travelers Championship. The tour said he’d three negative tests within the 72 hours. He still had to be tested at Detroit Golf Club upon arrival. Champ was set to tee off as an individual at 2:10 p.m. Thursday on the 10th tee.

“Today’s changes — and those announced over the past week — illustrate our commitment to preserving the health and well-being of our athletes, constituents and our impact on the communities in which we play, as well as a willingness to make medically sound adjustments that allow our players to compete, safely,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The continued success of our return to golf depends on that approach.”

Harris English and Chad Campbell tested positive if they arrived in Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, while Brandon Wu and Jonathan Hodge had positive tests in Colorado on the Korn Ferry Tour. The tour said all were asymptomatic. They would be permitted play a few weeks if they have two negative tests at the very least 24 hours apart.

The tour made two other adjustments to its policy.

Players that are coming off a break must take a home test for the coronavirus if they wish to be eligible for a stipend to cover their costs should they test positive. The stipend — reported to be worth as much as $100,000 for PGA Tour players — would be the same amount for an optimistic test came back at home or even a tournament site.

That makes eight changes to the evolving policy considering that the tour resumed its schedule June 8 at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas. Other changes include players being tested before going for a charter to another flight so when they get to the next event; players maybe not receiving a stipend for an optimistic test should they don’t follow safety protocols; and players or caddies being barred from the golf course until their tests results are straight back.