CNN’s Michael Smerconish examines the difficulties law enforcement faces across the US during the coronavirus pandemic. Officers on the front lines of patrolling communities, border security and the added strain on the court system are just some of the problems agencies face during the pandemic.
Challenges of enforcing the law during coronavirus
