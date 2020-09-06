Chalk art brings inspiring messages to childhood cancer patients

MINNEAPOLIS — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges for families facing a childhood cancer diagnosis; but M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital has come up with a way for people to show their support during this Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The four-day #ChalkForMasonic event encourages people across the state and the country to create works of chalk art with inspiring messages for young cancer patients.

Chalk art creators are encouraged to post of photo of their artwork on social media with the hashtag #ChalkForMasonic between Sept. 1 and Sept. 4. Submissions can also be sent by email.

At the conclusion of the event, Caribou Coffee will donate $1 for each submission using the hashtag. That funding will go to pediatric cancer research at the hospital.

