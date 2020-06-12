Chaka Khan, Randy Jackson Help Cameo Raise $225k for NAACP Programs

Exclusive

Remember the social networking blackout brought about by George Floyd‘s death? Cameo did something very similar also it raised $225k for the NAACP thanks in part with a huge names in music and TELEVISION.



Randy Jackson, Chaka Khan and NeNe Leakes are only 3 of the celebs who teamed up with Cameo — the celebrity shout-out service — to simply help benefit the NAACP Empowerment Programs. Here’s how it worked.

In the spirit of #BlackoutTuesday on IG, for 2 days last week Cameo’s homepage featured only African-American celebs. As you’re aware by now … Cameo is a platform where people can pay to truly have a celeb record and send a short custom video — and most of the fees from that day were donated to the NAACP.

We’re told it generated nearly 25 % of a million bucks, thanks to over 500 talents opting to donate their proceeds. Cameo also donated 100% of its proceeds.

BTW, the NAACP Empowerment Programs aim to engage primarily in training, education, and advocacy as the nation finally involves terms with how to most useful deal with racial inequality and social injustice.