chairus Tufted Task Chair, Reception Chair with Height Adjustment (Armless Design for Small Homes and Offices), Rose Pink

Product Description
The modern accent chair upholstered in Super Soft velvet, add a touch of timeless and steady sense to your HOME/OFFICE
Multi-angle display
Suitable for every environment, perfect for home office, guest room, dorm, also can as vanity chair
It’s All About Details!
Modern design for small area
19.7″ extra wide seat
Armless Design for Small Homes and Offices
Height adjustable
Adjustable lever allows you to set the chair to your ideal height, reducing posture-related strain
Gold metal frame
Gold-finished, stainless steel base with casters offers 360-degree mobility
Available Color
Pink, Teal
White
Blue, Grey, Cream
Pink, White
Pink, Grey, Green
Material
Velvet, Metal
Fur, Metal
Fabric, Metal
Metal, Fur
Velvet, Metal
Product Size
25.2″x18.1″x33.5″
21.7″x21.7″x31.9″
25″x25″x38.5″
36.6″x16.1″x17.7″
20.8″x16.9″x31.1″
Weight Capacity
300 lbs
300 lbs
300 lbs
300 lbs
300 lbs
Simple modern design, super soft velvet fabric, no harm to skin
Ideal home office chair, Armless Design for small homes and offices
19.7″ extra wide seat, large thick soft sponge padding seat provide maximum comfort for this home office chair, big enough for big one
Smooth wheels, slide wherever you want to go. Maximum limit weight: 300 pounds
Simple assembly required. Free return for any quality problem of our leisure chair. There may be color difference between the pictures and the actual product on different monitors. Also there will be color difference between different product batches