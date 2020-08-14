Chairman Shikanda clears air on Rupia’s contract at AFC Leopards

There were concerns on whether the club was eager to keep the star however the authorities has actually now verified his stay has actually been extended

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has actually exposed Elvis Rupia will stay at the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) club.

The striker, who was signed from Wazito FC in the last January transfer window, was nearly at the exit door as his short-term contract was set to end in mid-20202 however Shikanda has actually stated he stays an Ingwe gamer.

“[Elvis] Rupia is a gamer for AFCLeopards He has actually got a contract which implies he is a gamer for AFC Leopards,” Shikanda informed Goal on Friday.

Rupia, a previous Nzoia Sugar and Power Dynamos striker, was given fill deep space left by John Makwatta, who had actually left for Zambian giants Zesco United.

In his most current interview with Goal, Rupia had actually shown that his contract had actually not been restored as conversations had actually not been performed.

“My contract with AFC Leopards was simply short-term and I am now a totally free representative,” the previous Nzoia Sugar star stated.

“Of course the [Leopards] authorities have actually approached me over a contract extension however I have actually informed them to wait.

“It is something which needs keenness and consultations before making the final decision.”

The chairman is positive that AFC Leopards will land their transfer targets as they want to …