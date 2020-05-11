Chairman of the April War Commission acknowledges Oganovsky’s role in retaking Artsakh positions during the April war – Panorama

Generals Manvel Grigoryan and Vitaly Balasanyan held no public workplace during the April War in 2016 and weren’t capable of affect on the state determination-making, Andranik Kocharyan, the Chairman of the April War Commission instructed reporters during the briefing on Monday.

Kocharyan’s response got here when requested whether or not the Commission which is tasked with investigating the April 2016 war in Nagorno-Karabakh plans to query additionally the two generals after the listening to of Armenia’s former President Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

What regards to Major General Samvel Karapetyan (often known as Oganovsky), Kocharyan mentioned: “Samvel Karapetyan played a major role in regaining control of combat position 116.”

Speaking of the upcoming hearings of the Commission, Kocharyan mentioned 2-three former officers are anticipated to look at the fee listening to with the Eduard Naldandyan, former overseas minister of Armenia being the subsequent invitee. The latter presently lives in Moscow.

Meanwhile, Yuri Khachaturov, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia has refused to attend the listening to, Kocharyan confirmed.