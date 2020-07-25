Chair Yoga: Sit, Stretch, and Strengthen Your Way to a Happier, Healthier You



From celebrity yoga instructor Kristin McGee comes this fun, accessible guide to 100 yoga poses and exercises that can be done in your chair and take just minutes a day.

For the majority of Americans living a sedentary lifestyle (from the card-carrying couch potatoes to the 86% of American workers who sit all day at their job) comes a comprehensive guide to the most accessible form of yoga…

Chair yoga!

– Desk-bound? You can do chair yoga!

– Have limited range of motion? You can do chair yoga!

– Never done yoga before? You can do chair yoga!

– Don’t own a pair of stretchy pants? You can do chair yoga!

– Own plenty of athleisure or loungewear, but haven’t moved much in weeks/months/years? You can do chair yoga!

Chair yoga is exactly what it sounds like: exercises you can do sitting down. In Chair Yoga, celebrity yoga instructor Kristin McGee takes you through 100 yoga poses and exercises that are easy enough for all levels and will help readers stay active, alert, and healthy. Divided into chapters organized by body part (say goodbye to back pain and hello to better posture), each exercise includes step-by-step instructions and easy-to-follow photos. Plus, bonus chapters on 5-, 10-, and 15-minute routines help readers put it all together and find the time to perform these exercises.

Now with Chair Yoga, anyone can benefit from just a few moves a day—and garner the remarkable physical and mental health rewards.