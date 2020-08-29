Chainlink’s Nazarov sees two ways for mainstream DeFi adoption

As decentralized financing starts to pick up speed, Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov thinks there are two ways for moremainstream adoption

Speaking at the Smart Contract Summit, Nazarov stated he sees two ways DeFi “crosses the chasm” and more Web 2.0 business to embrace these innovations.

“The transition occurs in two different key dynamics. The slower path is in the interest yield. We’re currently in a low-interest environment and the appetite to combat yield will be massive. The second, and the faster path, is through counterparty risk. This is where the solvency of brand-based guarantees erodes and math-based contractual guarantees come in. The slow case is compelling, the fast path is scary, but we will be seeing both.”

He included among the interesting possibilities for DeFi is when individuals begin considering blockchain for monetary items, transitioning from the concept that blockchain is for tokens just. He stated the market would ultimately see financiers have crypto since they think it has exceptional worth over other monetary items and not hold crypto just as a method of diversity.

Nazarov kept in mind information, such as market information, is constantly necessary, however so is personal privacy. He indicated its most recent acquisition, DECO. The DECO procedure utilizes sophisticated cryptography and zero-knowledge evidence to supply boosted personal privacy to users.

Chainlink is a huge gamer in the DeFi area. Its LINK token saw a meteoric increase this year as interest in it is at an all-time high, as formerly reported by Cointelegraph.