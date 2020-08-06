Chainlink Rival Band Protocol Surged 65% Overnight — 3 Reasons Why

Band Protocol (BAND), a rival blockchain network to Chainlink (LINK)– which is likewise at an all-time high– surged by 65%. Within 24 hours, BAND increased from $4.825 to $8, setting a brand-new record high.

Three significant drivers appear to have actually set off the rally of BAND, particularly the DeFi (decentralized financing) boom, Coinbase listing and brand-new collaborations.

The day-to-day chart of BAND. Source: Trading View.com

DeFi boom

Since June 1, the overall worth secured DeFi procedures increased from $1.04 billion to $4.47 billion. The appraisals of DeFi-related job tokens has actually increased significantly as the capital associated with the DeFi area surged by more than four-fold.

Band Protocol, like Chainlink, is a blockchain network for oracles. DeFi procedures depend on oracles to recover market information, as they can not access raw information from other blockchains or sites. As such, oracles are crucial to the success of DeFi applications.

As the DeFi market is quickly broadening, the need for oracles is likewise increasing in tandem. DeFi tasks technically might make their own oracles however it needs time and resources to establish them. That is where oracles like Band Protocol and Chainlink can be found in.

Chainlink, likewise, has actually seen a strong efficiency over the previous month. Since July 6, the cost of LINK increased from $4.74 to $9.6, by more than 100%.

Coinbase listing of BAND

OnAug 5, Zach Segal, the head of listings at Coinbase, stated Coinbase Pro would note BandProtocol The authorities Coinbase Pro account stated it would note BAND by August 10, as long as liquidity conditions are satisfied. The Coinbase Pro group said:

“Mon, Aug 10, our BAND-USD, BAND-BTC, BAND-EUR & BAND-GBP order books will enter transfer-only mode, accepting inbound transfers of BAND in supported regions. Orders cannot be placed or filled. Trading will begin on/after 9AM PT the following day, if liquidity conditions are met.”

Within one hour, the cost of BAND surged from $5.6 to $8, after the Coinbase Pro listing was revealed. Many cryptocurrencies have actually seen strong rallies in the added to Coinbase listings. But after the listing, as seen when it comes to Compound (COMPENSATION), they tend to see take-profit pullbacks.

Direct collaborations with DeFi platforms

OnAug 4, Band Protocol and Elrond revealed a collaboration to utilize Band’s oracles to bring off-chain information feeds. At the time, Elrond CEO Beniamin Mincu stated:

“Cross-chain data availability will accelerate DeFi applications being built on Elrond, while off-chain data will open the door for a multitude of potent business applications.”

According to CoinMarketCap, Elrond has a market capitalization of $278 million and is the 43 rd cryptocurrency by market cap. Backed by Binance Labs, it is a proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain network constructed for massive decentralized applications (DApps).

Based on the current pattern of BAND, early financiers have actually revealed optimism towards the job. Kelvin Koh, the co-founder of Asia- based equity capital company Spartan Black, said:

“Congrats to the BAND team. Well deserved recognition for a team that works super hard and has proven that it can go against the odds. I expect more partnerships and exchange listings to come on the back of this.”

Michael van de Poppe, a full-time trader at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, mentioned that tokens released from the Binance Launchpad has actually usually carried out well. He said:

“We’ve seen some amazing runs on the IEO’s of Binance. Strongest movers are; KAVA, ERD and BAND as they all pulled a move of more than 10x. Recently, $PERL also joined the party with a big breakout. I think CELR, ONE and BRD can still join.”

Whether the strong momentum of BAND might balance out the risk of a post-Coinbase listing sell-off lots of cryptocurrencies saw in current months stays unsure. For now, oracles and DeFi-related blockchain tasks seem seeing a boost in need.