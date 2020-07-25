Chainlink Brings FX Rates Data From Top Korean Banks to DeFi

Chainlink (LINK) is incorporating with CenterPrime to bring a forex, or FX, rate data feed from the Korean banks to the DeFi area.

“A breakthrough for Korean fintech industry”

CenterPrime, a Hyperledger based job, has gain access to to the Korean open banking API that streams FX rate data from a number of regional banks. According to CenterPrime’s news release, this is a significant turning point for the Korean fintech area. They kept in mind:

“This integration with Chainlink marks a major breakthrough for the Korean fintech industry. For the first time in history, applications will be able to access decentralized foreign exchange rates compiled by the best banks in Korea.”

Chainlink data oracles within the DeFi community. Source: CenterPrime.

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov speaking at On-Chain Fintech Conference previously in the day, stated that this is a chance for banks to take part in the “smart contract revolution”:

“I think banks can participate in the smart contract revolution and Blockchain. And then how they’re going to reinvent the global financial system is by the providing of various data, the providing of various services to these financial products.”

A market that overshadows crypto 100- x

South Korea is among the world’s biggest and most sophisticated economies. They are house to such tech heavyweights as Samsung and LG, and likewise have among the greatest rates of crypto adoption worldwide.

Having gain access to to the decentralized data from the standard monetary markets, in theory, ought to considerably broaden the DeFi utilize case base. The everyday trading volume in the forex market is $6.6 trillion, it is over 100- times that of the everyday cryptocurrency trading volume. If the DeFi area handles to capture even a little part of this worth, this might equate into a favorable momentum for the crypto area.