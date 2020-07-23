Chainalysis Widens Access to Its Blockchain and Crypto Certification Program

New York-based blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis is extending access to its certification program in crypto fundamentals to the wider professional community.

Announced on July 23, the company said that its Chainalysis Cryptocurrency Fundamentals Certification (CCFC) would from now on be open to professionals in the financial services sector, government employees and the wider enterprise community.

Previously, the course had been limited to clients using Chainalysis’ investigations and compliance products.

As one of the higher-profile analytics firms in the blockchain intelligence industry, Chainalysis develops investigative tools that enable firms, governments and law enforcement agencies to monitor blockchain transactions and track suspected illicit activities.

The CCFC program has been designed to provide participants with an industry credential and give them a foundational knowledge of cryptocurrency technology, an understanding of key stakeholders in the field, use cases and the functions of cryptocurrency in relation to the traditional financial system.

A new cohort of crypto professionals

The CCFC course offers two days of training — web-based for now due to the coronavirus — that are centered on group discussions, practical exercises and case studies. Anyone is eligible to apply, and those who complete the course receive a two-year CCFC credential, provided both as a digital certificate and LinkedIn badge.

Tim Simpson, a compliance analyst at Bittrex crypto exchange, said:

“The majority of individuals do not have the time or technical expertise to filter through the endless amount of information about cryptocurrency to focus on what matters. For individuals with a non-technical background or those needing to become quickly up-to-date on how cryptocurrency really works, the CCFC course provides a focused, well-organized and active learning experience.”

Jason Bonds, chief revenue officer at Chainalysis said that as crypto and blockchain enter the mainstream, the course is intended to spread a thorough understanding of the technology that will be “crucial for its safe and successful adoption.”

Blockchain educational opportunities worldwide, public and private

As previously reported, many higher education institutions globally have launched their own internal blockchain laboratories, research centers and degree programs and certificates — including MIT in the U.S. and the IT University of Copenhagen.

Last year, the French Ministry of National Education announced plans to integrate an educational module into its high school curriculum covering Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies.

Ripple has also continued to add partners in its global University Blockchain Research Initiative, including universities from the United States, China, Singapore and Brazil.

Within the venture capital sector, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) has offered a free, seven-week crypto startup school to provide guidance in areas such as product and technology design and legal/regulatory best practices.

This year, the Africa Blockchain Institute planned to open Rwanda’s first blockchain school, offering five new courses for local developers, professionals and policymakers.