Chadwick Boseman’s old high school to set up scholarship in his honor

Principal Walter Mayfield at T. L. Hanna High School validated on Wednesday that it is in the procedure of setting up a grant called the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which will be granted to one deserving trainee each year.

“It is our intention to honor the memory and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, T. L. Hanna Class of ’95, with a memorial scholarship,” Mayfield stated in a declaration to CNN.

“We would like to work with Chadwick’s family to establish a scholarship fund for graduating seniors at T. L. Hanna.”

Boseman– who died of colon cancer last month , after fighting the illness independently for 4 years– finished from T. L. Hanna High School in 1995. He was 43 when he passed away.