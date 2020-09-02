Chadwick Boseman’s old high school to set up scholarship in his honor

Principal Walter Mayfield at T. L. Hanna High School validated on Wednesday that it is in the procedure of setting up a grant called the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship, which will be granted to one deserving trainee each year.
“It is our intention to honor the memory and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, T. L. Hanna Class of ’95, with a memorial scholarship,” Mayfield stated in a declaration to CNN.
“We would like to work with Chadwick’s family to establish a scholarship fund for graduating seniors at T. L. Hanna.”
The Hollywood star– best understood for his leading functions in “Black Panther,” along with “42,” “Marshall” and “Get On Up”– went on to research study directing at Howard University, a traditionally Black college in Washington, DC.
While there, he likewise participated in the British American Drama Academy at Oxford in 1998.
According to the contribution page, the Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship is still in the early phases, and information of how it will be granted “are still being worked out.”