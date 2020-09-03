Chadwick Boseman’s Co-Star Tearfully Shares Regrets About Misjudging What Was Really Going On

Clarke Peters (above, inset) has actually altered his viewpoint of Chadwick Boseman in the wake of the late star’s stunning death.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain today, the 68-year-old confessed he regrets misjudging the Black Panther star while shooting Spike Lee‘s war motion picture Da 5 Bloods, which was launched on Netflix in June.

Peters confessed he didn’t have the very best impression of Boseman after observing that the 43-year-old had a group of individuals doting on him on set, believing that the Marvel star was something of a prima donna. He discussed to the station: