Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ co-star Michael B. Jordan ‘struggling’ following actor’s death

‘BLACK PANTHER’ STAR CHADWICK BOSEMAN DEAD OF CANCER AT 43

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

A handful of Boseman’s “Black Panther” co-stars have expressed their lament since his passing, but Michael B. Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in the film, has yet to publically address the death.

Entertainment Tonight, however, has learned that the death has been tough for Jordan, 33, to comprehend.

CHADWICK BOSEMAN’S ‘BLACK PANTHER’ DIRECTOR RYAN COOGLER PENS TRIBUTE TO LATE ACTOR

According to the outlet, the star was “rocked” by the news of Boseman’s death, which left him “beyond sad” and “struggling.”

Jordan’s “silence is his pain,” they reported of the actor, who is currently trying to find the best way to honor his former co-star.