Chadwick Boseman visited children fighting cancer at St. Jude while privately battling the disease himself

The “Black Panther” starvisited St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee in 2018, the healthcare facility stated onInstagram Saturday

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the tweet read. “All were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Also in 2018, Boseman told SiriusXM he had actually remained in interaction with 2 terminally ill kids throughout the shooting of “Black Panther.” The kids and their moms and dads informed Boseman they were attempting to hang on till the movie came out.

“I realized they anticipated something great,” Boseman stated throughout the psychological interview, including that he keeps in mind being a kid and excitedly awaiting his birthday, Christmas, a toy or computer game.

“It put me back in the mind of being a kid just to experience those two little boys’ anticipation of this movie. … It means a lot.”

The interview was published 3 days prior to “Black Panther” had its theatrical release across the country.