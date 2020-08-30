Chadwick Boseman Tribute Becomes Twitter’s Most Liked Tweet

Photo: Getty Images for MTV

The tweet revealing Chadwick Boseman’s death and honoring his tradition, published by the star’s official Twitter account on Friday, is now the most liked tweet in the website’s history. “Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King,” Twitter announced on Saturday, “#WakandaForever.” The tweet presently has 6.2 million likes and almost 3 million retweets and quotes, going beyond the previous record holder, previous President Barack Obama’s tweet following theCharlottesville car attack Twitter has actually restored the Black Panther emoji in honor of Boseman, discussing in a declaration that “fans are also working to organize Black Panther Twitter watch parties using #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever, so Twitter has turned the original #BlackPanther emoji back on so fans can watch and talk about his legacy together.” Boseman died of colon cancer onFriday He was 43.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute suitable for aKing #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter)August 29, 2020