Chadwick Boseman: LeBron James pays tribute by doing the Wakanda Forever salute before Lakers game

LeBron James was amongst the chorus of individuals who revealed their sorrow and unhappiness over the death of Chadwick Boseman on Friday.

The basketball excellent provided yet another tribute to the star before his LA Lakers hit the court on Saturday to take on versus the Portland Trailer Blazers in game 5 of their playoff series.

During a minute of silence, as the whole Lakers group took a knee in a time of reflection, James crossed his arms in a ‘Wakanda Forever’ salute, which was the hallmark gesture of Boseman’s superhero character T’Challa in Black Panther.

Honored: LeBron James paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman before his Lakers took the court to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday

The NBA honored Boseman, previous Trail Blazers star Cliff Robinson and Hall of Fame college coach Lute Olson with a minute of silence before Saturday’s championship game in Florida.

The commentator called the star a ‘friend of the NBA’ throughout the tribute.

In a heartbreaking gesture, James dropped his Wakanda Forever salute with his eyes closed.

Eventually the three-time NBA champ punctuated into the sky, relatively in a last acknowledgment ofBoseman

