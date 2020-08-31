Chadwick Boseman films dominate Apple and Amazon charts following actor’s death

“42,” where Boseman plays baseball legend Jackie Robinson, is presentlyNo 3 on Apple’s iTunes chart. Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” can be found in right after atNo 4. “Marshall,” a biographical movie which has Boseman handle the function of previous Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall isNo 7 and “21 Bridges,” an action movie starring Boseman, is simply outside the leading 10 atNo 12.

The rise of Boseman’s films followed a weekend of homages for the star.

ABC aired “Black Panther” industrial totally free on Sunday night. Boseman played the function of T’Challa, the king of the fictitious African country Wakanda, in the movie. The Marvel smash hit broke cultural barriersand box office records