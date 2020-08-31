Chadwick Boseman films dominate Apple and Amazon charts following actor’s death

“42,” where Boseman plays baseball legend Jackie Robinson, is presentlyNo 3 on Apple’s iTunes chart. Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” can be found in right after atNo 4. “Marshall,” a biographical movie which has Boseman handle the function of previous Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall isNo 7 and “21 Bridges,” an action movie starring Boseman, is simply outside the leading 10 atNo 12.
“21 Bridges” and “Black Panther” are likewise huge sellers over on Amazon (AMZN) The films stand atNo 1and No 3 on the website’s Blu-Ray bestsellers, respectively. For Amazon’s digital video chart, “Black Panther” sits atNo 6.
The rise of Boseman’s films followed a weekend of homages for the star.
ABC aired “Black Panther” industrial totally free on Sunday night. Boseman played the function of T’Challa, the king of the fictitious African country Wakanda, in the movie. The Marvel smash hit broke cultural barriersand box office records
ABC followed the discussion of the movie with “Chadwick Boseman — A Tribute for a King,” an ABC News unique, which commemorated Boseman’s life. Disney (DIS) owns both ABC and Marvel Studios.
Ryan Coogler, the director of “Black Panther,” likewise wrote a lengthy statement about Boseman on Sunday stating that the star was “kind, comforting,” and “had the warmest laugh in the world.”
“Chad deeply valued his personal privacy, and I wasn’t privy to the information of his disease. After his household launched their declaration, I understood that he was dealing with his disease the whole time I.