Chadwick Boseman Dead At 43

This is such stunning news … We can hardly even understand what we’re hearing …

Chadwick Boseman is dead at simply 43 years of ages from colon cancer.

Apparently the relatively strong and healthy Marvel star had actually been covertly fighting colon cancer considering that a medical diagnosis back in 2016, his household exposed in a declaration onFriday They stated:

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

This is a real shock.

