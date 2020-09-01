Chadwick Boseman ‘Black Panther’ co-star Michael B. Jordan pens tribute to late actor

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his household stated in a declaration. “From ‘Marshall’ to ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ August Wilson’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

CHADWICK BOSEMAN’S ‘BLACK PANTHER’ CO-STAR MICHAEL B. JORDAN ‘STRUGGLING’ FOLLOWING ACTOR’S DEATH: REPORT

Now, Jordan, 33, who played the bad guy Erik Killmonger opposite Boseman’s King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” has actually used a heartbreaking tribute to his “big brother.”

The star shared a handful of images of himself with Boseman, both smiling and chuckling in the majority of the shots.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything,” the actor started in the psychological caption “I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever.”

CHADWICK BOSEMAN’S ‘BLACK PANTHER’ DIRECTOR RYAN COOGLER PENS TRIBUTE TO LATE ACTOR

The “Just Mercy” star stated that Boseman “paved the way” for his …