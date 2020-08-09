Chad prison deaths: Report disputed claim of mass poisoning



The 44 males were apprehended around LakeChad





A group of 44 detainees all passed away in one night in a prison in Chad since they were all kept in the very same cell in 46 C heat, an examination has actually concluded.

Prosecutors had actually recommended that the group were presumed Boko Haram militants and had actually taken toxin to eliminate themselves.

But the National Human Rights Commission stated they were civilians.

Their report explained an alarmingly overcrowded cell, scorching heat, thirst and appetite.

Chad’s Justice Minister Djimet Arabi informed AFP he had actually born in mind of the Commission’s report which a questions had actually been introduced to identify who was accountable for the deaths.

The 44 detainees were discovered dead in their cell on the borders of the capital N’Djamena on the early morning of 15 April.

Prosecutors stated at the time that the males were part of a group of 58 thinks recorded throughout a significant army operation versus the Islamist militants Boko Haram around Lake Chad.

The public district attorney stated 40 of the detainees were buried …