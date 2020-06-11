Chad Daybell: Husband of woman in Idaho missing children case charged with destroying evidence after human remains found

Authorities have charged an Idaho man with destroying or concealing human remains after they found the bodies of two children on his property.

Chad Daybell was taken in to custody after the discovery of the remains on his rural Idaho property on Tuesday.

Police were trying to find his wife’s two children who have been missing for months in a complex case that began in late 2019.





The bodies have not been officially identified, but a prosecutor said that they belonged to the children and the way one was concealed was “particularly egregious”. He didn’t elaborate, the Associated Press reports.

The grim discovery is really a turning point in the case that drew world wide attention as a result of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell’s doomsday beliefs and the suspicious deaths of their former spouses.

The couple married in September 2019, 2-3 weeks after authorities say her children were last seen.

Police began trying to find seven-year-old Joshua Vallow, referred to as JJ, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan in November after relatives raised concerns.

The couple lied to investigators concerning the children’s whereabouts before quietly leaving Idaho for Hawaii. They were located there months later.

Ms Vallow Daybell was arrested in February in Kauai. She has been charged with son or daughter abandonment and obstructing the investigation. She is in jail on $1m bond and intends to defend herself against the charges.

In court documents, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said that he believes Mr Daybell either concealed or helped hide the remains knowing that these were about to be properly used as evidence in court.

Mr Wood said the very first body was hidden or destroyed some time on or after September 8, when Tylee was last seen. The 2nd body dates slightly later, to on or after September 22, the last known day that JJ was seen.

Mr Daybell’s bail was set at $1m in court on Wednesday, and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and stay in the spot if he’s released before trial. He mostly responded with one word answers when questioned.

The complex case spans a few states and began with Ms Vallow Daybell’s brother shooting and killing her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in suburban Phoenix last summer in what that he asserted was self-defence.

Mr Vallow was seeking a divorce, saying his wife believed she had turn into a god-like figure who was in charge of ushering in the biblical end times.

Her brother, Alex Cox, died in December of an apparent blood coagulum in his lung.

Shortly after Mr Vallow’s death, Lori and the children moved to Idaho, where Chad Daybell lived.

He ran a tiny publishing company, putting out many fiction books that he wrote about apocalyptic scenarios loosely in line with the theology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also recorded podcasts about get yourself ready for biblical end times, and friends said he claimed to be able for visions from “beyond the veil.”





He was married to Tammy Daybell, who died in her sleep last October of what her obituary said were natural causes.

Authorities became suspicious when Mr Daybell and Ms Vallow married just a couple of weeks later.

Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed in December, nevertheless the results of the subsequent autopsy have not been released.

WIth reporting from the Associated Press