Chad Daybell, husband of Lori Vallow, taken into custody in Idaho

Daybell was booked in the Fremont County Jail and can make his first courtroom look Wednesday morning, Hagen mentioned at a short second information convention Tuesday evening.

Hagen provided no particulars about what costs Daybell would possibly face.

Vallow and Daybell left their Rexburg dwelling when investigators began wanting into Tylee and Joshua’s disappearance, police have mentioned.

Vallow, 46, has been in custody since she was extradited from Hawaii in March. She faces a number of costs, together with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of kids, based on a legal criticism filed with an Idaho courtroom.

Her bail stays at $1 million, although it had been lowered in March from $5 million. A two-day preliminary listening to is scheduled to start July 9.

Daybell and Vallow married in Kauai, Hawaii, on November 5, and returned there December 1.

CNN had beforehand reached out to Daybell’s legal professional, Sean Bartholick, however had not heard again. Bartholick not represents Daybell. It’s unclear whether or not he has an legal professional.

Children not seen since September

Vallow’s kids have been final seen at completely different occasions.

Tylee Ryan, 17, has not been seen since she visited Yellowstone National Park on September eight together with her brother Joshua “J.J.” Vallow, 7, mom and uncle Alex Cox, based on authorities.

Joshua was final seen at a faculty in Idaho later that month.

Lori Vallow moved to Idaho from Arizona only a couple of months earlier than police started trying to find her kids.

Joshua attended Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, Idaho, for a number of weeks earlier than his mom advised the varsity she was going to home-school him, final attending on September 23, according to a court affidavit.

Police in Rexburg performed a baby welfare test in late November, after kinfolk advised them that nobody had spoken to Joshua in two months. They mentioned they have been advised by Vallow and Daybell that the boy had been staying with a household pal in Arizona.

The couple have been discovered in Hawaii in January and served with a search warrant. Vallow was given a deadline to show the youngsters over to authorities, a courtroom order served by police mentioned.

Daybell’s earlier spouse died

The disappearances adopted different investigations authorities had performed round Vallow and Daybell.

Daybell’s ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, was discovered lifeless in her dwelling in mid-October. Authorities initially dominated her loss of life as pure, however then deemed it suspicious. They had her stays exhumed to conduct an post-mortem.

Vallow’s estranged husband was shot and killed in July throughout a struggle with Vallow’s brother in Arizona earlier than her transfer.

Details concerning the motive weren’t instantly out there, however her brother was not charged in the case. He died in December, CNN affiliate KIFI/KIDK reported. His trigger of loss of life has not but been launched.

After their marriage, Vallow and Daybell advised witnesses Tylee Ryan “had died a year before the death of her father, which is untrue,” police mentioned. Daybell additionally advised somebody Vallow had “no minor children,” police mentioned.