In the case of United Kingdom- based Control-Finance and its AWOL operator Benjamin Reynolds, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission asked the court to order Reynolds pay almost half a billion dollars onAug 20.

In a legal action that started in June of in 2015, the CFTC has actually been not successful in its efforts to findReynolds The commission declares that Reynolds washed 22,858 Bitcoin from May to October of 2017– by their quotes worth $147 million at the time, however since press time valued at $269 million.

The CFTC’s proposed judgment requests for $429– almost 3 times their price quote of Reynolds’ BTC take:

“Defendant shall pay a civil monetary penalty in the amount of four hundred twenty nine million dollars ($429,000,000) (“CMP Obligation”). If the CMP Obligation is not paid instantly, then postjudgment interest will accumulate on the CMP Obligation starting on the date of entry of this Order.”

The proposed judgment might be an effort to scare Reynolds out of hiding. The CFTC at first asked for default judgment against him in April, confessing that they had no luck tracking him down.