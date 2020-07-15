CFTC Committee to Hold Remote Meeting on DLT and Digital Currencies

The Technology Advisory Committee, or TAC, a technology consultative wing of the CFTC, plans to conduct a remote gathering on July 16, addressing a number of talking points, as noted in a recently-unveiled meeting agenda.

“At this meeting, the TAC will hear presentations from the TAC subcommittees on Automated and Modern Trading Markets, Distributed Ledger Technology and Market Infrastructure, Virtual Currencies, and Cybersecurity,” the CFTC said in a July 14 statement.

The CFTC released the meeting outline

The CFTC’s statement included a breakdown of the July 16 phone-based meeting. “The TAC meeting agenda includes key issues that will be discussed and the speakers for each panel,” the CFTC statement said.

Birthed near the height of the tech boom in 1999, the TAC, provides the CFTC counsel and feedback specific to the intersection of technology, finance and regulation, a separate CFTC description detailed.

The outline details crypto and tech talk

The meeting’s posted agenda includes panels on cybersecurity, trading tech innovation guidelines, DLT and the handling of important data. The outline also includes discussion on Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDCs.

Additionally, the agenda included a section mentioning Bitcoin, titled: “An analysis comparing the volatility of Bitcoin against other assets and the impact of COVID-19 on asset price correlation.”

The CFTC previously ruled Bitcoin and Ethereum as commodities, putting them in the same category as gold, while other digital assets, such as Ripple’s XRP, still sit unofficially categorized.