Cesarewitch at Newmarket plan for Solo Saxophone | Racing News

Ben Haslam has actually determined the Cesarewitch at Newmarket as a prospective long-lasting target for Solo Saxophone following his newest victory at York on Thursday.

Following previous stints with leading Irish fitness instructor Dermot Weld, and latterly popular dives handler Dan Skelton, the boy of Frankel signed up with Middleham- based Haslam – and it has actually shown an inspired relocation.

Since making a winning launching for the backyard at Thirsk in mid-June, Solo Saxophone has actually included facile wins at Haydock and York to finish his hat-trick – and Haslam now has his eye on larger rewards even more down the line.

He stated: “It was excellent to see him win once again. He’s simply kept enhancing and his races do not appear to be taking much out of him.

“I think he’s probably gaining more confidence all the time. We hope there’s more to come from him and the way he’s winning gives us hope that there is.”

Considering future strategies, Haslam included: “If he comes out of York well and we enjoy with him, we’ll most likely look at running him in the Brown Jack Handicap at Ascot in a number of weeks’ time.

“After that you have actually got the Ebor conference atYork In a typical year he would not have a hope of getting in the Ebor, however whether he may sneak in this year with the prize-money down and whatever, we’ll see. If not, there’s a two-mile handicap for him at the exact same conference.

“It’s hard to make long-term plans at the moment, with the programme only running up to the end of August, but the Cesarewitch would look an obvious target in the autumn. I don’t think he’d have any problem with the longer trip.”

While Haslam is not eliminating the possibility of running Solo Saxophone over difficulties in the future, his top priorities are on the Flat for the time being.

“I think it all depends on how he gets on for the rest of the Flat season, to be honest,” stated the fitness instructor.

“If it appears like he’s going to be competitive in those huge two-mile races on the Flat, then we’ll most likely provide him a break and bring him back next season for races like the Chester Cup and the Northumberland Plate.

“I think we’ll probably give him a break during the winter whatever happens. I suppose you could look at running him in one of the big handicap hurdles at the Cheltenham Festival or Aintree if it looked like he would get in, but we’ll see.”