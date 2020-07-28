CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience, kicks off on January 6

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has today announced that CES 2021 will be an all-digital experience. Or in a nutshell, there won’t be a physical event, but you’ll get to watch all the announcements and events from the comfort of your home. Plus, we also have the dates for next year’s event – it starts on January 6 and concludes on January 9.

Big news👀 CES 2021 is going all-digital! Get ready for a new immersive experience where you’ll have a front row seat to the action https://t.co/IzmHDpIu1Y — CES (@CES) July 28, 2020

“Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic – and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences”, Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of CTA, noted in a press release.

The organizing body says it was not possible to safely host an event with thousands of visitors from all across the globe in Las Vegas. The all-digital format for CES 2021 is not surprising, considering the fact that almost all major events have either gone online, postponed, or been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. But this format is definitely a lost opportunity for tech journalists who miss out on the valuable hands-on experience, and the participating brands as well.