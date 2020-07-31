Certified Refurbished Fire HD 8 Tablet (8″ HD Display, 32 GB) – Black (Previous Generation – 8th)



Vibrant 8″ HD display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5 GB of RAM, and Dolby Audio. Up to 10 hours of mixed-use battery life (may vary depending on usage). 2x as durable as the iPad Mini 4.

16 or 32 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 400 GB of expandable storage.

Enjoy millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle eBooks, apps and games – including Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Spotify and more.

Watch downloaded videos anywhere with a Prime membership, or with a Netflix, STARZ, or SHOWTIME subscription.

Prime members get unlimited access to over a thousand books and magazines, millions of songs, and thousands of movies and TV episodes – at no additional cost.

Use Alexa hands-free mode to pause videos, play music, open apps, show sports scores, display the weather, and more—just ask.