Certification mentioning a OnePlus smartwatch surfaces

Rumors of OnePlus working on a smartwatch aren’t very recent. In fact, OnePlus founder Carl Pei tweeted in June 2016 (over four years ago) sketches of a OnePlus smartwatch that never came into fruition. This watch was intended to be released between the launches of the OnePlus 2 and OnePlus 3. That watch would have features a round form factor with interchangeable bands and bezels.

What could have been but never will be. Sketches circa 2015. #throwback pic.twitter.com/5zKuSdDiv0 — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 29, 2016

New evidence of OnePlus’ development for a new smartwatch surfaces with a new certification by the IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority) of Singapore. As reported by 91Mobiles, the certification only provides the model number of such a wearable from OnePlus as W301GB. No other information or specification are revealed by this certification, but it does raise speculation about a new wearable.

OnePlus sister company Oppo recently released its Oppo Watch – an Apple Watch copy-cat running Wear OS. At this point, we can only speculate what we might expect from a smartwatch made by OnePlus. Right now, we are anticipating that OnePlus will make a watch with a similar approach to its OnePlus Buds: emphasis on design and functionality at a competitive price point.

