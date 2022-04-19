The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has started in the Russian Federation, TASS reports.

The meeting is being held in Novo Ogaro.

During a private conversation with the Russian President, the RA Prime Minister noted that the relations between Yerevan and Moscow are at a very high level, Russia plays a key role in ensuring peace in the South Caucasus.

Nikol Pashinyan also emphasized the role of the Russian President in the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh.

He also referred to the mission of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh, noting that the Russian peacekeepers ensure the security of Nagorno-Karabakh.

At the beginning of the meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that they would discuss security issues and the situation in Artsakh with the Armenian Prime Minister.

“Certainly, we will also focus on security issues, including those related to Nagorno Karabakh. “There are many problems, I agree with you,” said Vladimir Putin.