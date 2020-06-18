Certain blood type may limit risk from COVID-19, other may hurt, study suggests

ONE BLOOD TYPE MAY POSSIBLY PROVIDE SOME CORONAVIRUS PROTECTION, STUDY SUGGESTS

The research comes after the same study out of China published in March found that people that have Type O blood may become more resistant to SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that triggers COVID-19 — while people that have Type A blood may be more at risk.

“Most of us discounted it because it was a very crude study,” Dr. Parameswar Hari, a blood specialist at the Medical College of Wisconsin, said of China report. Following the brand new study, that he declared “now I believe it,” adding “it could be very important.”

The recent study, which consisted of boffins in Italy, Spain, Denmark, Germany, and other countries, compared 1,980 patients with severe COVID-19 a number of thousand other people who were otherwise healthy or had only mild or no symptoms. Researchers tied variations in six genes to the chances of severe infection, while also tying blood groups to potential risk.

Hari said that folks with Type O are better at recognizing certain proteins as foreign, which may extend to proteins on virus surfaces. During the SARS outbreak — essentially a genetic cousin of the novel coronavirus — “it was noted that people with O blood type were less likely to get severe disease,” that he added.

Critics did urge caution due to certain factors, including how a limited number of patients were featured in the newest study.

In comparison, 23andMe released a study that featured 750,000 participants early in the day this month after using its testing services to help boffins better know how genetics may play a role in why some individuals who contract the novel coronavirus.

Still, the bigger study did find that Type O blood was between 9 and 18 percent less likely to want to test positive for COVID-19 when compared to the other blood types, which echoed the newest European study.

There are four main blood types — A, B, AB and O — and “it’s determined by proteins on the surface of your red blood cells,” said Dr. Mary Horowitz, scientific chief at the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research.

Blood type even offers been associated with susceptibility for some other infectious diseases, including cholera, recurrent urinary tract infections from E. coli, and a bug called H. pylori that may cause ulcers and stomach cancer, said Dr. David Valle, director of the Institute of Genetic Medicine at Johns Hopkins University.

Bottom line: “It’s a provocative study. It’s in my view well worth publishing and getting out there,” but it needs verification in more patients, Valle said.

