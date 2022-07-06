The Large Hadron Collider is poised to begin smashing protons together at unprecedented energies in its effort to uncover further mysteries about how the universe functions, ten years after it found the Higgs boson.

The biggest and most potent particle collider in the world resumed operation in April following a three-year hiatus for upgrades in anticipation of its third run.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) declared during a press event last week that it will start operating on Tuesday and continue for almost four years at a record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts. It will revolve around a 27-kilometer (17-mile) ring buried 100 meters below the Swiss-French border with two proton beams traveling in opposing directions at almost the speed of light.

CERN Hopes To Discover New Particles

Protons are the building blocks of atoms. Numerous experiments, including ATLAS, CMS, ALICE, and LHCb, which will employ the increased power to investigate dark matter, dark energy, and other basic mysteries, will collect and analyze the ensuing collisions. The first pair of “tetraquarks” and a new sort of “pentaquark” has been added to the increasing list of new hadrons discovered at the LHC, according to a press statement from CERN. These three “exotic” additions will aid in the understanding of how quarks combine to form these composite particles.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research, better known by its original name CERN—Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire—runs the particle accelerator complex that contains the LHC, the largest and most intricate collider in the world. The Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which was restarted after three years in April, has started smashing protons together at practically the speed of light, which may reveal “new” physics beyond the Standard Model.