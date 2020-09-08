CEOs will be held accountable for ‘killer’ malware in future, says Gartner

Gartner predicts the financial impact of cyber attacks resulting in fatal casualties will reach more than US$50 billion by 2023

As more physical industrial sites become connected, leaders themselves will be accountable for their security and safety

In the age of Industry 4.0 and connected industry, we often discuss the relatively new and growing threat of cyber attacks in the context of financial damage. Ransomware, for example, can jam a steel crowbar into operations, leading to downtime, and subsequently hemorrhaging costs.

As physical industries become connected and therefore vulnerable to attacks, they face the same risks as every other digital organization.

But that’s not quite the extent of it. As warehouses, factories, power plants, and other physical facilities are further laden with sensor-based predictive analytics, remote access technologies, control networks, robotics, and other operational technology (OT), system attacks can quickly lead to physical harm to people, destruction of property or environmental disasters.

Previous malware attacks have demonstrated this potential. The Triton malware was found infecting safety systems in Saudi petrochemical plants in 2017. It gave attackers the ability to remotely shut off…