Century Dream result for Crisfords | Racing News

Century Dream gave the new training partnership of Ed and Simon Crisford a landmark success for their new venture with a second victory in the MansionBet’s Beaten By A Head Diomed Stakes at Newbury.

Without a win since triumphing in the Group Three prize at its usual Epsom home in 2018, the six-year-old son of Cape Cross ended his two-year spell in the doldrums on his seasonal bow.

Front rank through the mile prize, the 5-1 shot found plenty from the sharp end to defeat staying-on favourite King Of Comedy by a length and 25 %, completing a treble for rider James Doyle along the way.

Ed Crisford said: “It is truly great. I’m so pleased for the horse as he lost his way a little bit this past year.

“He won this race couple of years ago at Epsom and he achieved it really well today. It is a good Group-race success for the partnership.

“We considered the Queen Anne, but as that he hasn’t won since that he won this race couple of years ago, we wanted him to get a little confidence.

“This race looked the right option, however it still looked very hot with King Of Comedy and Zaaki inside, but the rain came yesterday and we thought this could be perfect so we went for it.

“He is a half-brother to King Of Change, so it is a great family for the owners.”

Although no immediate targets were mentioned, both a step back up in class and a foreign campaign could be on the agenda in the future, provided conditions are suitable.

Crisford added: “Hopefully we are able to now look for some Group Twos and maybe Group Ones. He is some of those horses you are able to take anywhere as long as there’s a bit of cut in the floor.

“We took him to the Arlington Million two years ago and it rained the whole week before, then it was rock hard ground on the day. He is one of those versatile horses you can take over a mile anywhere.”

Rest of Newbury

Franconia looks to possess plenty of big days ahead judging by the way in which of her victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF/MansionBet Abingdon Fillies’ Stakes at Newbury.

Entering the race as the only maiden in the field, the Frankel filly appeared a cut above her rivals as she stepped up on her debut 2nd to give trainer John Gosden his fifth victory in the Listed prize.

Having travelled powerfully through the mile-and-a-quarter prize, the 7-4 favourite only needed to be pushed out by Frankie Dettori during the closing stages to score with a comfortable three and three-quarter lengths.

Gosden said: “She has come here from finishing second at Chelmsford this past year so it is all a bit of a jump, but we will have how she takes all of it as she actually is very young in her mind.

“Her sister (Winsili) was pretty lively and she actually is the same. There is plenty of ability there, we will just see how we play it.

“You don’t normally go from the second at Chelmsford to a Listed. We have just missed those two races ahead of anything big.

“She has plenty of ability, but she is highly strung.”

Franconia was introduced at 12-1 for the Investec Oaks by Paddy Power and William Hill, but a trip to York for the re-arranged Group Three Musidora Stakes could be next on the agenda.

Gosden added: “The ability is there as her sister Winsili won a Nassau, but we now have just surely got to be sensible how we handle her.

“I think the Musidora would be a logical step rather than launching straight into the deep end.”

Mubtasimah took one other Listed prize on the card, the Watch And Bet With MansionBet At Newbury Maggie Dickson Fillies’ Stakes.

William Haggas’ four-year-old was sent off the 11-4 favourite for the seven-furlong heat and just moved through the gears before passing the post two lengths free from runner-up Miss Celestial.

The trainer’s wife Maureen said: “She did it very well. On this kind of ground, seven furlongs might be her perfect trip. She is probably better with much more dig in the ground.

“It is great to win a Listed race with her and that was her main goal. I am sure she will be joining Sheikh Juma’s broodmare band when the time is right.”

Jockey James Doyle rode a treble on the card with Mubtasimah, Fortune And Glory (18-5) in the Watch And Bet With MansionBet At Newbury Handicap and Century Dream in the Diomed Stakes.

Lord Campari redeemed himself with trainer Roger Varian after running out a fashionable winner in the first division of the It’s Not Rocket Science With MansionBet Novice Stakes.

Having stood on the Newmarket handler’s foot during the preliminaries, the son of Kingman, who finished sixth on his debut at Sandown last year, significantly more than made up for it with a four-and three-quarter-length victory.

Varian said: “He jumped on my foot when I was saddling him, so he has redeemed himself well. The win has made me feel much better.

“We liked him last year but he is a big, raw horse. He travelled nicely and quickened well. It was a nice seasonal debut. We will see how he is in the morning then take it from there.”

The 2nd division went the way of John Gallagher’s 200-1 chance Intercessor, ridden by Cieren Fallon.

Morisco (100-30) took a step up in trip in his stride to make a triumphant return to action in the It’s Not Rocket Science With MansionBet Handicap for trainer Tom Dascombe and jockey Richard Kingscote.