On February 24, on the occasion of St. Vardanants Day, in the Surb Astvatsatsin Church of the Armavir Diocese (Echmiadzin), His Holiness Under the presidency of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, a Divine Liturgy was celebrated, during which he was ordained a priest.

Leaders of the Armenian dioceses, the Congregation of the Mother See and many pilgrims were present at the sacred ceremony.

The celebrant was the Primate of the Armenian Diocese of Damascus, His Holiness T. Bishop Armash Nalbandyan, through whom eight deacons serving in different structures and dioceses in different structures of the Mother See were ordained priests.

During the Divine Liturgy, Bishop Armash, calling the newcomers to the priesthood, anointed their foreheads and hands with Holy Muron, just as he gave new names to the newly ordained clergy. Deacon Kamo Tazayan was renamed Father Jond, Deacon David Movsesyan was renamed Father Adam, Deacon Artashes Nersisyan was renamed Father Vardan, Spartak Israelyan was Reverend Father Arsen, Deacon Hrach was Rev. Sultark Harkan Sarkhanyan Deacon Mkrtchyan – Father Daniel ս Deacon David Hunanyan – Fr. Priest Harutyun. The newly ordained priests then passed on their first blessing to those present.

Then, His Holiness, speaking in his sermon about the Council of St. Vartanants, particularly emphasized: “Centuries later, the generations of Vardanants, our heroes, the Vardans of our days, fight for the faith, for the homeland. Yes, apostolic Christianity is our identity and our skin color, which cannot be changed. History and time proved it. Many people prove it today with their words and deeds, but in a new way our heroes, the defenders of the homeland, with their martyrdom, sacrifice for the homeland, for faith. The path of holiness created by Vartanants is still eloquent, obligatory and imperative for us. ”

Addressing the newly ordained priest fathers, Bishop Armash said: “By priestly anointing, first of all, you are given authority to stand before the Holy Tabernacle of God’s sacrifice, to sanctify bread and wine. You are authorized to prepare the Holy Sacrament, the true body and blood of Christ, to distribute to believers for comfort and atonement. Righteous, you are called to preach the word of the Gospel, to proclaim the salvation of God. So it’s your Christ-serving priesthood that you should glorify so that everyone can join the Savior. ”

The liturgist affirmed that it is the duty of the priests, as ministers of the Holy Tabernacle, to seal the presence of Christ in the lives of men, the power of the Holy Spirit, that they have the impenetrable promise of sanctification, justification, and salvation.

“And finally you are invited to shepherd the faithful people. Preach Christ’s crucifixion և His miraculous and life-giving resurrection. Love the believers of your flock. Become brave shepherds, comfort everyone, help the needy with a compassionate spirit, visit the sick, befriend their pains and joys. But especially love everyone. Remember that you felt Christ. Be his humble, faithful, powerful servants, ”said Bishop Armash, urging the newly ordained to establish the power of God in the souls of men through the sacred sacraments of the Church.

On behalf of the Congregation’s present-day faithful people, he congratulated the Armenian Patriarch on the occasion of the Epiphany Day, wishing that the Lord flourish. welfare of the Armenian nation.

Then, during the “Welcome”, the Catholicos of All Armenians, the present-day caring class, went up to the Holy Tabernacle and congratulated the newly ordained priests, kissing their myrrh-stamped foreheads and hands.

During the Holy Liturgy, presided over by His Grace T. A patriarchal wish was made to Archbishop Nathan Hovhannisyan. The clergy and the people prayed together to God for the steadfastness and enlightenment of the Catholicosate of All Armenians, the life of the Catholicos of All Armenians and the fruitful pastorate.

After a forty-day preparation period in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the newly ordained priests will be called to serve in various dioceses and structures of the Armenian Apostolic Church.